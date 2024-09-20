Plane Forced To Land After Mouse Crawls Out Of Passenger’s Meal

A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight was forced to land Wednesday due to a mouse crawling out of a passenger’s meal.

The flight was traveling from Oslo, Norway to Málaga, Spain when it was forced to land early in Denmark’s capital city, Copenhagen, the airline told The Guardian on Friday.

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS Plus opened the food and jumped out a mouse,” passenger Jarle Borrestad wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “Now we have turned around and landed at CPH [Copenhagen Airport] for flight changes.”

There was “a change of aircraft” once the flight landed in Copenhagen, SAS spokesperson Øystein Schmidt told The Guardian. The passengers were later flown to Málaga, he added. (RELATED: Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fall On Passengers: REPORT)

“This is something that happens extremely rarely,” Schmidt told the outlet. “We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.”

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) notes that mice can chew through the electrical wiring on planes, potentially causing short circuits and arcs. Such damage can pose a fire risk.

“Once mice live in an airplane, it’s not only their house, but…uh…their bathroom, too. This is more than simply gross. Mouse urine is corrosive to metal, and their droppings can serve as anti-desiccants, retaining moisture and causing water corrosion,” the AOPA added.

While rodent appearances on flights are uncommon, they are not unheard of. In 2017, a mouse was discovered aboard a British Airways flight at London Heathrow airport that was to make for San Francisco, California, The Guardian reported. The flight was delayed four hours before another plane was obtained, the outlet noted.