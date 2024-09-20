Diddy’s Arrest Video Releases

Newly released video footage appears to show the moment police arrested Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Park Hyatt New York hotel lobby.

The video showed different angles of the arrest, as federal agents caught the disgraced music mogul off-guard and took him into custody. Diddy was seen entering the midtown Manhattan hotel in a black trench coat with several other men in the video shared by TMZ. The moment he entered the lobby, law enforcement pounced on the rapper and separated him from his group of friends.

Diddy’s crew seemed visibly shocked by what was unfolding and continued to walk around the hotel lobby in a state of confusion as he was taken away.

Another angle of surveillance video showed a clear view of Diddy with his hands cuffed behind his back. Federal agents escorted him through the hallway of the hotel and lead him to an elevator, at times guiding him by the elbow.

Diddy was led right out the front door of the hotel, past pedestrians and the general public.

The famous rapper and music boss had arrived to New York City in anticipation of the indictment and was planning to surrender Tuesday, but the feds showed up Monday night for the surprise arrest, according to TMZ.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to TMZ.

Diddy remains in custody at the The Metropolitan Detention Center, a detention center in New York City with a rough reputation and questionable living conditions, according to TMZ.

Two judges denied him bail, and he will remain behind bars indefinitely until a trial date is set. (RELATED: Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch In Prison: REPORT)

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo reiterated that his client had been cooperative with all aspects of the investigation and maintained his innocence. He has requested that people reserve judgment until they’ve seen all the facts presented in this case, according to TMZ.