Social Media Is Going Nuts Over These Resurfaced Diddy Videos That Are Hard To Un-See

People around the world have tuned in to Diddy’s arrest and as the story unfolds, it’s hard to ignore what some have dug up from the internet archives.

The disgraced music mogul has yet to have his day in court, but as he awaits the start of his trial, the allegations are piling high against him. A quick search of his name on social media pulled up plenty of images and videos that are just not a good look for the former star, and frankly, are hard to un-see. While the origins and context of some of these clips remain a mystery, the content is difficult to ignore.

Picture of Diddy, Jennifer Lopez & Aaliyah at one of his parties going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/fALvBObBcj — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 19, 2024

One of the images that’s circulating shows Diddy laying on his back in an oversized bed, with his arm around a very-young Jennifer Lopez. That’s not all. Also in the bed, with arms wrapped around one another like some sort of human chain, are two other women and one male — and one of those ladies appears to be the late star, Aaliyah.

The photo cuts off — so there’s really no telling how many people were in the bed when the photo was taken. Was this snap from one of Diddy’s alleged “freak offs?” We may never know. The pillows and the apparent intimate placement of Aaliyah’s hands on both Diddy and the other male in the photo suggest something may have happened.

Next up is an apparent video clip from Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on “Hot Ones,” in which the subjects of Diddy’s parties comes up.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell — can’t tell that one either,” he can be heard saying.

“I’m actually cycling through them,” he says in the video, before he switches up the conversation and starts talking about something else.

Kutcher appears to visibly stumble and make a strange facial expression when the topic of Diddy’s parties comes up … and he makes sure to exit the subject just as fast.

Mike Tyson moves Diddy’s hand away from his leg in awkward resurfaced clip from 1998 Keenan Ivory Wayans’ show. pic.twitter.com/s9CM3whgE4 — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) September 19, 2024

A whopping nearly 14 million people tuned in to an apparent resurfaced clip from the “Keenan Ivory Wayans’ Show” that dates back to 1998. The snippet appears to show Diddy’s hand wandering over near Mike Tyson’s leg in a sneaky way as the cameras rolled. Tyson can be seen putting his hand on top of Diddy’s and holding it down before moving it firmly and adjusting his position so that he was seated further away from the rapper, fixing his coat as he does. It’s one of the most questionable, awkward videos that begs for explanation.

🚨AWKWARD MOMENT: Remember when Diddy had 15-year-old Justin Bieber spend 48 hours with him? “For the next 48 hours, we’re going to go wild, buck wild crazy,” Diddy said. When he asked Justin what he wanted to do, Bieber replied, “Let’s go get some girls.” Diddy gave him a… pic.twitter.com/XYDg53KhaS — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@SirMaejorATL) September 18, 2024

The cringey video that appears to show Diddy with a very young Justin Bieber has left many on edge.

Diddy can be heard in the video saying “Justin” was “having 48 hours with Diddy” and adding that Bieber and his pal were “having the times of their lives.”

“Where we hanging out and what we doin’, um, we can’t really disclose — but um, it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Diddy then says in the video.

He keeps talking, and after seeing this video, I wish he hadn’t.

“I have been given custody of him,” Diddy can be heard saying about Bieber. “He’s signed to Usher, but I had legal guardianship of Usher, when he did his first album — I don’t have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full — buck-full crazy,” he says about Bieber in the video.

Bieber’s innocent young face immediately appears to freeze in an awkward, forced smile. He looks visibly uncomfortable as the conversation continues.

When Diddy asks Bieber what he wants to do, Bieber can be heard replying, “Let’s just go get some girls.” (RELATED: Diddy’s Arrest Video Releases)

There’s no telling what really happened. Or is there?

Fans and critics alike are glued to the media updates on Diddy’s trial to gain insight about what life was really like with him behind closed doors.