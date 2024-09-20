Politics

Paperwork Mix-Up By Nevada Democrat Leads To Green Party Candidate Being Left Off Swing-State Ballot

Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections
Christian Baldwin Contributor
Font Size:

The Supreme Court upheld the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling Friday blocking Green Party candidate Jill Stein from appearing on the state’s ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

The Democratic Party originally sued to remove the Green Party from the presidential ballot for paperwork violations. They alleged that the Green Party included inappropriate language on its signature ballot petition making the signatures on that document void. 

Stein addressed the Democratic suit back in June, calling it “undemocratic.” 

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – AUG 27: Green Party Candidate for President Jill Stein on the street as she and a group of supporters march in Colorado Springs, CO, on Saturday, August 27, 2016. The crowd marched from Acacia Park, around downtown a bit and then to a church where she and another Green Party candidate spoke. (Photo by Matthew Staver/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“The anti-democratic party has just gone on the attack,” Stein said. “The Green Party in Nevada and volunteers in Nevada collected 30,000 signatures, incredible, 30,000 signatures in Nevada, three times the number of signatures that’s required in the state.”

A state court ruled against the Democratic Party originally. The case then went to the Nevada Supreme Court, which found that the Nevada secretary of state’s office sent the Green Party the wrong paperwork, calling it “an unfortunate mistake.” The court also ruled that removing Stein’s name due to the error would not violate the Constitution.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 5: Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a news conference on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower December 5, 2016 in New York City. Stein, who has launched recount efforts in Michigan and Wisconsin, spoke about demanding a statewide recount on constitutional grounds in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US presidential hopeful Jill Stein poses in New York on April 15, 2024. Climate change is a major issue on the US political agenda yet the country’s Green Party and its candidate Jill Stein are next to invisible in the presidential race. Making her third tilt at the White House, Stein is relying on her positions on issues outside of the environment to stay in the mix. According to a recent poll, Stein is pulling around 2 percent support, after finishing with 0.4 percent and one percent of votes in 2012 and 2016, respectively. (Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 7: Nevada Secretary of State candidate Cisco Aguilar speaks during a get out the vote campaign event at a Nevada Democratic Victory field office on November 7, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. Aguilar is in a tight race with the republican candidate Jim Marchant. (Photo by David Becker for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Cisco Aguilar and guests attend La Cena: Las Vegas (Super Bowl LVIII) on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for La Cena: La Vegas)

Nevada’s secretary of state is Cisco Aguilar, a Democrat touted as an “election defender” by Time Magazine for championing a bill making it a felony to dox or “harass” election poll workers. (RELATED: Former Clinton Pollster Rips Dems For Trying To ‘Knock Off’ RFK Jr From Ballot)

Nevada is already printing ballots for the election Nov. 5, according to state officials. The deadline for sending out overseas ballots is Saturday.

The Democratic Party filed a similar legal challenge seeking to remove Stein from the ballot in the swing state of Wisconsin but was blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. “270toWin,” a political website, lists both Wisconsin and Nevada as toss-up states in the 2024 election. RealClearPolitics’ aggregate polling for Nevada favors Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by a marginal 0.2 points in a head-to-head matchup as of Friday.