Paperwork Mix-Up By Nevada Democrat Leads To Green Party Candidate Being Left Off Swing-State Ballot

The Supreme Court upheld the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling Friday blocking Green Party candidate Jill Stein from appearing on the state’s ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

The Democratic Party originally sued to remove the Green Party from the presidential ballot for paperwork violations. They alleged that the Green Party included inappropriate language on its signature ballot petition making the signatures on that document void.

Stein addressed the Democratic suit back in June, calling it “undemocratic.”

“The anti-democratic party has just gone on the attack,” Stein said. “The Green Party in Nevada and volunteers in Nevada collected 30,000 signatures, incredible, 30,000 signatures in Nevada, three times the number of signatures that’s required in the state.”

BREAKING: The Democrats are suing us in Nevada. The party of “saving democracy” wants to kick us off the ballot to keep voters like you from having a choice. Watch my video about how we can beat back this attack on our democracy: https://t.co/TlxnIQNhpK pic.twitter.com/55otCKPJgS — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) June 13, 2024

A state court ruled against the Democratic Party originally. The case then went to the Nevada Supreme Court, which found that the Nevada secretary of state’s office sent the Green Party the wrong paperwork, calling it “an unfortunate mistake.” The court also ruled that removing Stein’s name due to the error would not violate the Constitution.

Nevada’s secretary of state is Cisco Aguilar, a Democrat touted as an “election defender” by Time Magazine for championing a bill making it a felony to dox or “harass” election poll workers. (RELATED: Former Clinton Pollster Rips Dems For Trying To ‘Knock Off’ RFK Jr From Ballot)

Nevada is already printing ballots for the election Nov. 5, according to state officials. The deadline for sending out overseas ballots is Saturday.

The Democratic Party filed a similar legal challenge seeking to remove Stein from the ballot in the swing state of Wisconsin but was blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. “270toWin,” a political website, lists both Wisconsin and Nevada as toss-up states in the 2024 election. RealClearPolitics’ aggregate polling for Nevada favors Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by a marginal 0.2 points in a head-to-head matchup as of Friday.