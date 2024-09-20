Police Arrest Teenager For Allegedly Plotting To Bomb Pride Parade And Military Game, Move To Middle East

Authorities charged a Philadelphia teenager with plotting terror attacks against a Pride parade, power plants and domestic military bases and planning to travel overseas as a bomb maker for a terror group.

Muhyyee-Ud-Din Abdul-Rahman, 18, of West Philadelphia, will be tried for allegedly plotting attacks in the Philadelphia area, according to Philadelphia First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee. The suspect was considering targeting the Philadelphia Pride parade, local power plants and the Army-Navy game, the prosecutor said. He was also allegedly communicating with Syria-based terrorists.

He faces charges of attempting to commit weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking catastrophe, arson, attempt to commit criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another individual and possession of an instrument of crime, according to Listenbee.

Abdul-Rahman was arrested in August 2023 after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his residence, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported Wednesday.

“The defendant who had a scholarship to attend college as a wrestler decided that he wanted to become a bomb maker,” Robert Listenbee alleged. “He wanted to leave America and go to Syria to join a terrorist group. He developed bombs in his home and tested those bombs 12 to 20 times in his backyard and in the woods nearby. Some of the bomb-making parts were found in his trash before he was arrested.”

Abdul-Rahman reportedly said to investigators following his apprehension that he intended to go to Syria to join Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ) and Hay’at Tahrir al Sham (HTS) to produce bombs, according to CBS News. He allegedly tried unsuccessfully to contact the Syria-Türkiye border crossing twice on April 2, 2023. His attempts indicated that he had no intention of going to college as he would have been ineligible to return to the U.S. had he entered Syria, Listenbee alleged. (RELATED: US, Partners Capture Accused ‘ISIS Facilitator’ Of Escaped Terrorists)

“The court referred to him as very creative, very much a critical thinker, a smart young man who also had a determination to become a bomb maker and a terrorist,” Listenbee told journalists.

Abdul-Rahman also allegedly told investigators that homosexuality had upset him and claimed it was being “pressed upon children in the United States,” according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

He allegedly conducted “frightening searches” online, including on how to make “trashcan bombs” and the positions of trashcans where the the Philadelphia Pride March would pass by. He also allegedly searched for where nuclear power stations were, as well as Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), the Pentagon and 40 additional military entities.

Although arrested aged 17, Abdul-Rahman was ruled unsuitable for treatment under the juvenile justice system and will be tried as an adult, Listenbee told reporters. His bail is set at $5 million, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

At this time, Abdul-Rahman’s family members reportedly appear to have not been aware or part of his alleged plots.

Abdul-Rahman’s father, Qawi Abdul-Rahman, is a criminal defense attorney in the area who once ran for a judge’s post, The Associated Press (AP) reported.