Police Arrest Two Teens After Finding Vast Arsenal In Raid Against 11-Year-Old

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) in east-central Florida arrested and detained two more teenagers Wednesday for allegedly making school shooting threats, two days after arresting a teenager for the same charge.

Trinity Mack, 17, and Brayden Severance, 16, each face a felony charge after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Snapchat and claiming it was a “joke,” VCSO Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. Sheriff Chitwood also released a video showing police officers locking up the pair.

“Imma shoot up the school,” Mack allegedly posted, according to Sheriff Chitwood’s statement. A screenshot of the post also appeared in the video.

“Same,” allegedly replied Severance.

The duo allegedly made the comments in immediate and apparent defiance of a warning disseminated by their school, T-Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School, Sheriff Chitwood added. (RELATED: Florida Police Say They Found Vast Arsenal In Raid Against 11-Year-Old)

“Schools in Volusia County and around the state have experienced an increase in threats over the past week,” the statement, jointly issued by the school and the VCSO, ran in part.

“Any students or individuals found responsible for making threats or spreading false information will face serious consequences,” the statement warned. “This includes disciplinary actions at the school level, such as suspension or expulsion, as well as potential legal action, including arrest.”

“Parents, raise your kids,” Sheriff Chitwood said in the video. “Don’t let Sheriff Chitwood raise them. This is absolutely ridiculous. Go talk to the families who have lost a loved one in a school shooting. These little knuckleheads think it’s funny? Go talk to those parents and see how funny this is.”

The duo’s arrest followed the arrest by the VCSO of Creekside Middle School student Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, 11, for allegedly “making a written threat of a mass shooting,” as Sheriff Chitwood separately announced.

Dorelli allegedly had a hit list but told the cops “it was all a joke”. He also allegedly showed off a collection of airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons to other students via video—all of which the VCSO reportedly recovered.

Dorelli reportedly faces a felony charge.

One of the recent school shooting hoaxes cost the VCSO $21,000, Sheriff Chitwood said. The parents of the suspect would be saddled with paying the bill, he added.

The VCSO has recorded 207 similar threats so far this year, with seven persons arrested so far for written murder threats, according to Sheriff Chitwood.

“If I can [in] any way find out that a parent knew what was going on, and wasn’t doing anything, your a— is getting perp-walked with him,” he warned.