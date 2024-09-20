Trump Supporter Details How He Handled CNN Reporter Trying To ‘Get Under People’s Skins’ At Boat Parade

A Trump supporter recounted Friday on Fox News how he confronted a CNN reporter who was reportedly provoking attendees at a boat parade as the journalist was attempting to “get under people’s skins.”

During a boat parade supporting former President Donald Trump on Thursday, a self-identified Trump supporter shared his encounter with a CNN reporter who, he claims, was more interested in agitation than information. Joe Harner appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to detail how the reporter seemed to treat attendees of the event.

“I believe that she was just trying to get under people’s skins there just by the questions that she was asking the different people that I saw at the boat parade and everything,” Harner told Laura Ingraham. “But what’s curious is she rode on the same party boat that I rode on that I paid $50 to come to the boat parade on.”

The discussion then shifted to the broader implications of current economic policies under the Biden-Harris administration. Harner, now retired and living on a fixed income, expressed concerns about the rising cost of living.

“Everything costs more, so my money doesn’t go as far, gas, everything, gas, food, repairs on the house, anything that we do costs more,” he explained. “Everybody has raised their prices to try and cover what the Biden-Harris administration has done.”

Harner offered advice to Americans facing financial difficulties: “I’m going to tell them that they need to look at their budgets and look at how they’re spending their money because their money doesn’t go anywhere near what it did four years ago,” Harner added. (RELATED: CNN Host Torpedoes Biden-Harris Admin’s ‘Unsatisfying’ Economic Spin, Says ‘Trump Killing Her’ On This ‘Big Issue’)

Harris struggled to outline her economic policy during an interview that aired on Sept.13 and instead recounted her middle-class upbringing and the symbolic value of well-kept lawns when pressed by anchor Brian Taff on how she would enhance affordability for Americans. Her response lacked specific policy details as she focused on her childhood, the hard work of her mother and the aspirations of her community.

