Bizarre Video Shows Selena Gomez Trying To Inspire Kids While Simultaneously Telling Critics To ‘Fuck Off’

Selena Gomez tried to inspire kids by sharing stories about her own life experiences, but it seems she lost sight of the big picture.

A video surfaced on social media that showed Gomez reacting to backlash. She was seated at the table for the Women in Film dinner when she launched into a rant about recent criticism she had to contend with. Gomez explained her position and tried to use her situation as a learning example for a very young girl that was seated right next to her, but epically failed when she loudly started f-bombing.

Selena Gomez speaks at the Women in Film dinner: “So yeah I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah I shared I have bipolar. F*CK OFF! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.” pic.twitter.com/ANdGUXqpDL — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 20, 2024

Gomez recently shared that she was unable to conceive as a result of some health battles that she has faced, and apparently some of her fans didn’t respond to her confession precisely the way the star had hoped they would.

She sat at the dinner table and addressed the other women — and the young girl that was sitting very, very close to her.

“I truly believe that there’s power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help,” Gomez said with passion in her voice.

“That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared I can’t carry a child, yeah, I shared I have bipolar … Fuck off!” she said to her critics.

Not only did she drop the F-bomb while sitting right next to a kid that couldn’t be more than 8 to 10 years old, but then she tried making herself look like some sort of inspiring hero leading by example.

“And I only wanna be an advocate for women and that’s why I share, that’s why I liked being honest, because everybody’s going through something,” Gomez said.

The famous singer turned to pat the side of the little girl’s face affectionately, like some sort of motherly figure, as she continued her “inspirational message to youth.”

“I don’t have it all put together, I’m me and that’s all I can be — so do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person. That you are kind, that you will treat people with respect …” Gomez rambled.

“Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim, you’re a survivor!” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Turns Her Boyfriend’s Cake Into A Seriously NSFW Moment)

Thankfully, the little girl didn’t seem to be paying much attention to Gomez at all. She seemed to be far more interested in her food than the conversation itself, so she may have dodged this bullet.