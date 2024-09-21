‘I’m Shot!’: NYC Cop Hit In ‘Friendly-Fire’ Incident As Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man, Video Shows

A bullet struck a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer as he and another officer shot a man armed with a knife at a Brooklyn train station, body-worn camera video footage released Friday shows.

Police Officer Edmund Mays was inadvertently hit during the incident as he and his colleague, Police Officer Alex Wong, confronted and shot Derrell Mickles, 37, at about 3:07 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Sutter Avenue L Train Station, according to the NYPD video. Two bystanders reportedly were also hit.

A man the NYPD identified as Mickles jumped over a turnstile at the subway station apparently to avoid paying the train fare at about 2:55 p.m., leading Officers May and Wong to confront him at the station, according to the video.

CCTV footage in the video showed Mickles clutching a folding knife as he exited.

Mickles unlawfully reentered the station at about 3:04 p.m., this time through the exit gate, prompting the officers again to pursue and confront him on the elevated northbound train platform, the video showed.

The officers asked to see Mickles’s hands — which he held behind his back — and ordered him to put down the knife.

“No! Not droppin’ it unless you shoot me,” Mickles replied, adding that the officers should “leave me the f— off” and “leave me alone,” according to the video. He leaned toward the officers, shouting, then backed away into the northbound L train, still defying the officers’ calls. (RELATED: ‘All Right, All Right’: Tough-Talking Assault Suspect Who Swung Knife At Cops Surrenders After Police Gunfire, Video Shows)

Mickles brandished the knife, prompting officers to deploy their tasers — but the probes did not immobilize Mickles, the video showed.

Wielding the knife and backing out of the train, Mickles broke into a run but the two officers hemmed him in and brought him down with gunfire. A dazed-looking Mickles held onto the knife nonetheless, until Officer Mays kicked it out of his grasp.

A bystander, not shown in the video, reportedly made away with Mickles’s knife as the officers rendered aid to the suspect. The officers reportedly recovered it.

Officer Wong fired six shots, Officer Mays three, the NYPD said in the video.

“I’m shot,” Officer Mays can be heard saying in the video.

Officer Mays and the two injured bystanders reportedly received treatment at area hospitals.

The NYPD reportedly arrested and charged Mickles with attempted assault in the first degree, menacing of a police officer, theft of services and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.