Mother Of Apalachee High School Shooting Suspect Faces Elder Abuse Charges: REPORT

Authorities have charged the mother of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray with felony elder abuse after she allegedly taped her mother to a chair for nearly 24 hours in south-central Georgia, according to local reports.

Marcee Gray was accused at a Ben Hill County court of taping Deborah Polhamus in the latter’s home in Fitzgerald back in November 2023, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.

Polhamus, then 73, reportedly spent almost 24 hours in that position until Annie Brown, identified as another of Polhamus’s daughters and a Florida resident, sent a friend over. The friend reportedly lived in Fitzgerald.

Brown, concerned that she had not heard from Polhamus, reportedly asked her friend to check on her, the outlet reported, citing an incident report.

Gray was upset with Polhamus after the septuagenarian refused to go with Gray to Barrow County to confront Gray’s ex-husband, Colin, Polhamus told Fitzgerald police, according to WSB-TV Atlanta News. After taping up Polhamus, Gray reportedly said that she would call her father to free the alleged victim — but Polhamus reportedly was not freed until nearly 24 hours later by Brown’s friend.

BREAKING: Mother of Apalachee shooting suspect indicted on elder abuse charges. https://t.co/2xemmJK02E — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) September 21, 2024

“Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” the incident report states, according to WSB-TV. “Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone.”

Gray also allegedly took Polhamus’s iPhone and broke a bathroom mirror and the back door of the house, the outlet reported.

Police officers reportedly arrested Gray in Barrow County and brought her back to Ben Hill County in December 2023. She was given a $5,300 bond in April 2024 and was released, the outlet also reported. (RELATED: Five-Star Nursing Home Allegedly Engaged In Elder Abuse Against Legendary Educator)

Marcee Gray, now charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft, could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted, WSB-TV reported.

Polhamus told the police she “did not want to see Marcee being a felon for the rest of her life” but wanted Gray punished and for Gray to seek help from drug addiction, the New York Post reported.

Gray’s son, Colt, 14, faces murder charges for his alleged fatal Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School near Winder, northern Georgia that killed two teachers and two students and injured nine.

Colt’s father, Colin, 54, also faces charges related to the shooting.

Colt before the shooting had sent a cryptic text — “I’m sorry” — to both his mother and father, and another — “You’re not to blame” — to his father on the morning of the shooting, according to WSB-TV.

The texts reportedly prompted Gray to warn the school to check on her son before the shooting.