12 Tufts University Lacrosse Players Diagnosed With Rare Life-Threatening Injuries After Workout

A dozen men’s lacrosse players at Tufts University were diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening muscle injury after a training session Monday.

Multiple players at the university in Medford, Massachusetts were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle injury, following a supervised workout session Monday, Patrick Collins, Tufts director of media relations, told the Associated Press (AP) Friday. Five athletes remained hospitalized as of Friday, Collins added.

The 45-minute voluntary workout was led by a graduate of Tufts who has Navy SEAL training, the AP reported.

Rhabdomyolysis is a life-threatening condition where your muscles start to break down following an injury or extensive workout without rest, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Roughly 50 players are said to have participated in the workout, Collins told the Boston Globe. (RELATED: College Basketball Players Hospitalized, Head Coach Temporarily Removed Following Brutal Workout)

12 Tufts lacrosse players diagnosed with potentially life-threatening condition after team workout https://t.co/3rkYgnYzey pic.twitter.com/DjaMYGLNTU — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2024

“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts,” Collins said in a written statement, according to the AP.

The remainder of the team is being closely monitored and all team practices have been postponed until each athlete is medically cleared to return to practice, Collins added.

Collins said it’s possible the number of those hospitalized and the number of confirmed injuries could change, the AP reported.

Tufts University is appointing an independent, external investigator to quickly review the situation in hopes of taking the steps necessary to support the student athletes’ safety, Collins told the outlet.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the injuries remain under investigation, and the university cannot provide further information until the full investigation is finished, the outlet noted.