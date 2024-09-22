Cincinnati Reds Fire David Bell After Six Seasons At Helm

Canned!
At the midway point in the 2023 campaign, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell inked a contract extension with the franchise. But despite that, the Reds made the move Sunday to fire their skipper following a season that didn’t meet expectations and where they will ultimately miss the playoffs.
Taking over the managerial role on an interim basis will be bench coach Freddie Benavides, who will serve in the position for Cincinnati’s remaining five games that take place in Cleveland and Chicago. The Reds have an off-day Monday and will then continue play Tuesday against the Guardians. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player Ever To Record 50 Home Runs, 50 Stolen Bases In Single Season)
Coming into 2024 with postseason expectations, the Reds were a disappointment as they suffered inconsistency throughout the entire campaign. Currently, they’re 76-81 and placed fourth in the NL Central.
“David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons,” stated president of baseball operations Nick Krall in an official release. “We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected and we need to begin focusing on 2025.”
The Cincinnati Reds announce that they are replacing manager David Bell, effective immediately. Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/gpc4Pxfk1c
— MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2024
#Reds fire David Bell pic.twitter.com/VO390Gznct
— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 23, 2024
This is a pure example of how life can come at you fast — a contract extension to getting nixed in a year, yikes.