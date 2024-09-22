Cincinnati Reds Fire David Bell After Six Seasons At Helm

Canned!

At the midway point in the 2023 campaign, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell inked a contract extension with the franchise. But despite that, the Reds made the move Sunday to fire their skipper following a season that didn’t meet expectations and where they will ultimately miss the playoffs.

Taking over the managerial role on an interim basis will be bench coach Freddie Benavides, who will serve in the position for Cincinnati’s remaining five games that take place in Cleveland and Chicago. The Reds have an off-day Monday and will then continue play Tuesday against the Guardians. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player Ever To Record 50 Home Runs, 50 Stolen Bases In Single Season)

Coming into 2024 with postseason expectations, the Reds were a disappointment as they suffered inconsistency throughout the entire campaign. Currently, they’re 76-81 and placed fourth in the NL Central.