Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Spotted On Sidelines Going The Hell Off On Dak Prescott During Disastrous Loss Against Ravens

One thing is for certain: There’s never a dull moment in Dallas.

To give the Dallas Cowboys credit, they nearly pulled off a comeback win Sunday to shock the Baltimore Ravens, but despite that, a loss is a loss. And as a result, they've lost two of their first three contests to begin the season.

Well, it’s pretty clear that the players themselves are feeling frustrated about the bad start, as evident Sunday when Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was spotted on the sidelines going the hell off on his quarterback Dak Prescott.

Tallying a stat line of 67 yards off four catches, Lamb ended up fumbling the ball in the redzone during the first half that ended up being crucial in their 28-25 defeat to Baltimore, and as you’ll see in the video, his response was terrible with some temper tantrum-style body language. After acting like a two-year-old in that scene, that’s when he popped off at Prescott, as well as Dallas guard Zack Martin.

CeeDee Lamb yelling at Dak Prescott 😳 pic.twitter.com/RIpbxzEWS8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2024

Oh, but it gets worse for the Cowboys, as Prescott was seen after the game telling someone “jump off if you want.” (I’m assuming he’s talking about the bandwagon?)

Just another year in Jerry’s World.