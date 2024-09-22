Super Bowl Champion Eugene ‘Mercury’ Morris Dead At 77

Super Bowl champion Eugene “Mercury” Morris, who played with the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins, died at age 77, the team announced Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolphins great Mercury Morris, two-time Super Bowl champion and beloved member of the 1972 Perfect Team,” the Dolphins wrote in a statement. “Morris left a lasting impact through his dynamic play, personality and record-breaking performances.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolphins great Mercury Morris. pic.twitter.com/V2t8SFNVvf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 22, 2024

Morris held an eight-year-long career with the Dolphins, rushing 1,000 yards in 1972, a career-high, and another 954 yards in the following season, according to the Associated Press (AP). He helped the Dolphins secure two Super Bowl wins during his time with the team.

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community,” his family wrote in a statement. “His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

“It’s a very sad day for me and our Dolphin family,” Morris’ former teammate Larry Csonka wrote on X. (RELATED: Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Allen Aldridge Dies At Age 52)

As a rookie in 1969, Morris ran back a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which remains the longest in the team’s history, the AP reported.

Morris faced personal struggles following the end of his football career, the AP reported. Morris was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1982 after being convicted of cocaine trafficking, the outlet noted.

He fought the conviction, admitting he used cocaine — sometimes to deal with prior injuries — but never sold the drug. Once the conviction was overturned in 1986, he became a motivational speaker, advising others to avoid drugs.

“Was I bitter? Not really,” Morris wrote in his 1998 book “Against The Grain,” according to the AP. “I would not recommend three days in jail to anyone, much less three years. But I must be honest: I needed to go through what I did to develop the character I had when I became a free man.”

Morris is survived by his children, Geno, Maeco, Tiffany, Troy and Elliott, in addition to his siblings, Cynthia, Valerie and Janice.