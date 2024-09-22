Matt LaFleur Brilliantly Uses Fire Alarm Going Off As An Opportunity To Burn Nashville After Beating Their Titans

BUUURRRNNNN!

Despite a fire alarm going off during a postgame press conference Sunday in Nashville, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was cool as the other side of the pillow. (No Diddy) And not just that, but he was an utter genius in the process.

Following a 30-24 victory against the Tennessee Titans, LaFleur was chopping it up with reporters when a blaring fire alarm started going off at Nissan Stadium. However, LaFleur stayed where he was at, staying calm and telling the media to “keep firing away.” (RELATED: Colts’ Anthony Richardson Throws Such Horrendous Interception That It’ll Leave You Like, ‘Who’s Paying Off This Guy?’)

And that’s when he gave one hell of a burn to the entire city of Nashville — ouch.

“They told me that this city was going to burn if we came in here and won the game, so I guess it is,” said LaFleur.

WATCH:

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur, after a Green Bay 30-14 win over Tennessee, is unfazed when the fire alarm goes off during his postgame press conference 🚨 “They told me this was gonna city burn if we came in here and won the game. So, I guess it is.” pic.twitter.com/CxDhWozGcG — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 22, 2024

On some petty ish, I’ve got an ex-girlfriend who is a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, so I don’t normally root for those boys. This, on the other hand, is an exception.

And it’s not even me rooting for the Packers (ew), how can you not appreciate Matt LaFleur in this moment?

Sure, it could’ve had a better delivery and landing, but it’s still an epic burn.