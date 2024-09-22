Colts’ Anthony Richardson Throws Such Horrendous Interception That It’ll Leave You Like, ‘Who’s Paying Off This Guy?’

To the people who think the NFL is rigged, this will probably add to it.

No matter what, every single NFL campaign always brings us a collection of candidates for the “worst interception ever” award. While sometimes the press can overexaggerate for clicks, that wasn’t the case Sunday with an interception that was thrown by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson against the Chicago Bears in their Week 3 contest. And making it even worse, it came in the red zone.

During the second quarter, the Colts were tasked with a third-and-goal scenario while placed on Chicago’s three-yard line. In the shotgun formation, Richardson took the snap and then ran to the left, and that’s when the drive went to crap for Indy. (RELATED: NFL Hits Derek Carr With Ridiculous $14,000 Fine For Breaking Out In A Michael Jackson Dance: REPORT)

Threatening the Bears to get a score, Richardson was seeking his wide receiver Ashton Dulin while he was in the end zone, and just a few yards away at that. However, Dulin was surrounded by a whopping three defenders, making the route to Dulin impossible to get through. But Richardson didn’t care, nope, my man just threw it right to them, a casual toss — literally — it was a joke.

In Richardson’s defense, it did look like his throw was tipped by a pass rusher who was charging after him, but judging by the video, the exact same thing was probably gonna happen anyways. In other words, there is no defense for Richardson on this, it’s just atrocious football.

Chicago linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the one who caught the interception, probably the easiest he’ll ever get.

WATCH:

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the Anthony Richardson experience.