LSU Loses Star Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. For Rest Of Season After Suffering Torn ACL: REPORT

Not what you wanna see as an LSU fan.

The LSU Tigers football program has received some terrible news, as their star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. will be out for the rest of the 2024 season after he suffered a torn ACL, according to a report Sunday night from 247 Sports.

While LSU was squaring off Saturday against UCLA, the fourth quarter saw Perkins leaving the field for the medical tent. When he got there, trainers gave him an evaluation and preliminary tests were done on his knee. (RELATED: Penn State Gets Hit With Massive Blow As Kevin Winston Jr. Will Be Out ‘Long-Term’ Due To Injury)

Perkins was reportedly made aware of the news Sunday following his knee undergoing an MRI. Per 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the junior tore his ACL, taking him out of action for the rest of the campaign.

After the victory against UCLA, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talked with the media regarding Perkins and his injury, but didn’t have much information at that particular time.

“We’ll do all the diagnostic testing tonight and tomorrow,” said Kelly. “We’ll have a better answer for you when we do our presser on Monday.”

LSU star linebacker Harold Perkins is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury he suffered yesterday, a source tells @247Sports/@CBSSports. Believed to have suffered a torn ACL.https://t.co/Hou0PAykfB pic.twitter.com/GTccIsovbc — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 23, 2024

Oh man, I feel for LSU fans because this injury news is some nasty work, especially when you’re feeling good after a 3-1 start — my condolences.