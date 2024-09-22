Gunmen On The Run After Leaving 4 Dead, 18 Injured During Targeted ‘Hit’ In Busy Entertainment District, Police Say

A late-night shooting Saturday in north-central Alabama has left four persons dead and 18 others injured, with no arrests made as yet, authorities announced Sunday.

Birmingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded at about 11 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the Five Points South Entertainment District in downtown Birmingham, according to a BPD video report on the incident.

The officers reportedly observed two men and one woman lying unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds and several other gunshot victims in the vicinity. The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service personnel pronounced the initial three victims dead.

The nearby University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital reported the fourth fatality, as one man died in the hospital of his gunshot injuries, the BPD added.

Eighteen persons had gunshot injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening, according to the BPD.

More than one suspect fired into a crowd in the area in what was a non-random shooting that saw bystanders caught in the crossfire, the BPD added.

The BPD is investigating the incident together with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We believe it was a targeted shooting…there was an individual there who was targeted,” BPD Chief Scott Thurmond told reporters at a press conference early Sunday.

“We believe that the individual who was targeted is among the deceased. We believe that there was a hit, if you will, on that particular person,” Thurmond added, saying the shooting resulted from an altercation on the sidewalk. The shooting was a “carnage,” he said.

Investigators recovered over 100 shell cases and a gun as well as numerous other pieces of evidence, Thurmond said. They were also reviewing video surveillance. Investigators believed the gun used was a “fully automatic” weapon, he said.

The suspects fired the shots from within a vehicle and fled the scene, he said. (RELATED: Video Shows People Scrambling For Cover From Fatal House Party Shooting)

He also offered condolences to the victims’ families — “some were destroyed and some were just altered” — and thanked all the various municipal services and medical facilities involved.

Describing the incident as “truly unfortunate,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called at the press conference for communal responsibility to “take these shooters, killers, off our streets” and added that “[t]here are no words” for the victims’ families’ losses.

Gun violence in 2024 “is at an epidemic level, an epidemic crisis in our country, and the city of Birmingham finds itself, unfortunately, at the tip of it,” Woodfin said.

Referencing the assault weapons ban of the 1990s — “[a]t the height of gun violence in our country” — Woodfin said “not just our country but the city of Birmingham, in that ten-year window, saw the lowest form of gun violence” at the time.

“Since that assault weapons ban has been lifted, a lot of things have changed,” Woodfin added in part.