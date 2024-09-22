‘That’s Enormous’: Steve Kornacki Describes Massive ‘Gender Gap’ Between Trump, Harris In New Poll

NBC National Political Reporter Steve Kornacki said during a “Meet the Press” appearance that Vice President Kamala Harris is benefiting from a significant “gender gap” among voters in a new poll.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump, 49% to 44% in a new NBC poll released Sunday, with her lead expanding to six points when third-party candidates are included. Kornacki noted that the lead was powered by Harris leading Trump among women, which “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker said “completely reshaped” the campaign after Biden announced he would not seek reelection July 21. (RELATED: ‘Such Dramatic Movement’: CNN’s Harry Enten Shocked By Harris’ ‘Positive Net Favorability Rating’)

WATCH:



“One of the things powering that lead, we should note, too there is a pretty pronounced gender gap. Harris, among women, is leading in our poll by 21 polls,” Kornacki told Welker. “Among men, Trump is leading by 12. That is a 33-point gender gap. That’s enormous what we’re seeing right here.”

“Take a look at this, too, the debate, of course, happening in the last couple of weeks,” Kornacki continued, referencing the Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis. “Nearly 30% said that debate made them more likely to support Harris, much smaller number for Trump, that might be helping her as well here, and then there’s this: the view, the overall perception of Kamala Harris. Remember, before she got in the race there was a lot of talk that her numbers didn’t look better than Biden’s. She was 32 positive, 50 negative before getting in this race and now this is what you see.”

Harris currently leads Trump by 1.9% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from September 3 to 18, with her lead increasing to 2.1% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver are included in surveys. The averages did not include the NBC poll as of Sunday morning. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Claims Harris Provides ‘More Paths For Democrats’ To Win)

“We have to pause here, because this is the largest increase that we’ve seen for any politician since George W. Bush in the wake of the September 11th attacks on this issue,” Welker gushed after Kornacki showed a graphic showing 48% of respondents to the NBC poll viewed Harris favorably compared to 45% who viewed her unfavorably.

The NBC poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Sept. 13-17, with a 3.1% margin of error.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.