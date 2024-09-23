Arthur Blank Pulls Ultimate Boss Move By Inducting Himself Into Falcons Ring Of Honor During Game Against Chiefs

This is how you do it … straight up CEO ish.

The Atlanta Falcons might have lost their “Sunday Night Football” contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it still ended up being a special game for both the franchise and its fanbase as their owner Arthur Blank was placed into the Falcons Ring of Honor.

Arthur M. Blank, who is both the owner and chairman of the organization, was inducted during halftime. The team’s social media posted that Blank’s impact “will forever be felt.” (RELATED: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Spotted On Sidelines Going The Hell Off On Dak Prescott During Disastrous Loss Against Ravens)

Taking over ownership of the franchise in 2002, Blank has never won a Super Bowl, but he’s one of the most powerful owners across the entire National Football League. And on top of that, he’s been bringing in the money as he’s skyrocketed Atlanta’s attendance ranking from 30th in the NFL all the way up to 11th.

Blank also managed to put Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the No. 1 spot when it comes to the cheapest food and beverage prices in the league. For that achievement, he was given the 2018 Sports Breakthrough of the Year award by the Sports Business Journal.