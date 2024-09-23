Barcelona’s Marc-André Ter Stegen Out For Season After Undergoing Knee Surgery

We’ve got some brutal news coming out of Spain.

Marc-André ter Stegen, the goalkeeper of Barcelona, is expected to be out for the season following the club making an announcement Monday that he suffered a “complete rupture” of a tendon that’s in his right knee. And unfortunately for ter Stegen, it required surgery.

During Barcelona’s 5-1 blowout victory Sunday against Villarreal in La Liga action, ter Stegen suffered the brutal injury that saw him carried off the field with a stretcher. (RELATED: Coco Gauff Splits From Coach Brad Gilbert Following Disastrous Fourth-Round Exit At US Open)

Just prior to halftime, the right knee of ter Stegen buckled in an awkward fall after he went for a high cross.

Barcelona states that the surgery being done on ter Stegen’s knee took place Monday following tests that gave confirmation “that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee.”

❗ [MEDICAL NEWS] First team player Marc Andre ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona. He… pic.twitter.com/fOAn3xeSoC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2024

I guess the next question is: Where does Barcelona go from here?