Editorial

Barcelona’s Marc-André Ter Stegen Out For Season After Undergoing Knee Surgery

BLOG
Barcelona's German goalkeeper #01 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is escorted off-pitch on a stretcher during the Spanish league football match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, on September 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

We’ve got some brutal news coming out of Spain.

Marc-André ter Stegen, the goalkeeper of Barcelona, is expected to be out for the season following the club making an announcement Monday that he suffered a “complete rupture” of a tendon that’s in his right knee. And unfortunately for ter Stegen, it required surgery.

During Barcelona’s 5-1 blowout victory Sunday against Villarreal in La Liga action, ter Stegen suffered the brutal injury that saw him carried off the field with a stretcher. (RELATED: Coco Gauff Splits From Coach Brad Gilbert Following Disastrous Fourth-Round Exit At US Open)

Just prior to halftime, the right knee of ter Stegen buckled in an awkward fall after he went for a high cross.

Barcelona states that the surgery being done on ter Stegen’s knee took place Monday following tests that gave confirmation “that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee.”

I guess the next question is: Where does Barcelona go from here?