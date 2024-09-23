Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Says She Suffered Miscarriage

Famous actress Trina McGee shared that she experienced a devastating miscarriage three months into her pregnancy at age 54.

The “Boy Meets World” star opened up about her painful experience on Monday’s episode of “Tamron Hall” and explained the matter was made even more difficult by the fact that she had already shared news of her fourth pregnancy with the world in June.

“I did lose the baby. It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why,” McGee told Hall, as she struggled to fight back the tears.

The actress tried her best to regain her composure as she put her focus on finding the positive aspects of the tragic situation.

“I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time,” she said.

She admitted that she experienced a “lot of depression.”

“It’s just kind of hard to get out of bed,” McGee said.

She talked about the hopes and dreams she had already processed for her unborn baby before finding out that she wouldn’t be able to see them through it.

“There’s so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete,” she said. “It was very hard to face the fact that it’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

McGee admitted she and her ex-husband, actor Courtland Davis, were intentionally trying to grow their family using natural methods rather than IVF. Since learning she lost her baby, she’s not sure if she wants to try again.

“Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again. The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God,” McGee told Tamron.(RELATED: ‘There’s So Much Blood’: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Had Eight Miscarriages)

McGee is a mother to three adult children.