Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Major Life Moment

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. are officially engaged!

The famous singer shared the big news in a simple post shared to Instagram, Monday. She showed off her brand new engagement ring to her 2.6 million fans, alongside a short & sweet message.

“Very engaged over here 💍❤️” she wrote in her caption. Jepsen shared a carousel of loved-up images with her new fiancée, capturing some of their sweetest moments together.

Jepsen didn’t provide any details surrounding the manner in which M.G.N proposed to her, but the majority of her images were outdoors in the countryside, alluding to the fact that the lovebirds were on a nature-based getaway when he popped the big question.

The images showed the newly engaged couple smooching, holding hands with the engagement ring on display and enjoying time with horses.

Carly officially announced her relationship with her record producer and partner in songwriting on Instagram in November 2022, a few months after they had started dating, according to TMZ.

The two met over their shared love for music. They met while working on Jepsen’s album, “The Loveliest Time,” on which M.G.N. was collaborating, TMZ noted. Their relationship flourished beyond creative chemistry as their personal relationship began to evolve.

Music mogul Scooter Braun was among some of the many famous names that took to the comments section to congratulate Jepsen and M.G.N. on this new chapter in their lives. (RELATED: Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Reveal Major Life Update: REPORT)

Jepsen hasn’t mentioned anything about wedding planning or how soon she plans on tying the knot, but all eyes are now on her social media pages for more updates.