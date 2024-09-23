Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. Hit With One-Game Suspension Without Pay For ‘Repeated Violations,’ But Is It Warranted?

Hmm… I’m not sure I’m rockin’ with the NFL on this one.

The league made the announcement Monday that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. will be suspended for one game without pay due to “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”

Following a review of Sunday’s game footage between the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL ruled that James’ knock on tight end Pat Freiermuth is illegal. Jon Runyan, the NFL Vice President of Football Operations, cites Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 (a) that reads “it is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.” (RELATED: Colts’ Anthony Richardson Throws Such Horrendous Interception That It’ll Leave You Like, ‘Who’s Paying This Guy Off?’)

Flagged by officials, the smash from James happened in the third quarter of action, hitting Freiermuth by darting his body with his helmet being the centerpiece of the hit. Despite the pop, Freiermuth caught the ball.

“Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player,” wrote Runyan in a letter.

James has had a total of five fines in six campaigns, with this suspension being his first. He has appealed the decision.

This is the play Derwin James got suspended for from his hit on Pat Freiermuth in #Steelers vs #Chargers. https://t.co/SFuU0MGJSF pic.twitter.com/E1Vab7rFUr — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) September 23, 2024

And just like that, the NFL gets even softer — shocker.