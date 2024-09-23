‘What Is Her Plan?’: Fox News Host Verbally Jousts With Dem Guest Over Kamala Harris’ Economic Policy

Fox News host Sandra Smith pressed a Democratic strategist for specifics on Monday about Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plan, touching off a verbal fight.

Harris promised during a Sunday fundraiser in New York to deliver a speech on economic policy this week, the Associated Press reported. Smith, who guest-hosted “Your World,” asked Democratic strategist Kelly Hyman for details about Harris’ proposals.

“From the beginning of the Biden-Harris’ administration, since they took office to today, you’ve got energy prices up 32%. Shelter costs, which includes homes and rents, up 23%,” Smith told Hyman. “Auto insurance, every time I say that I know people at home are going my bills are crazy, auto insurance up 56%, electricity is up 27, if you’re living on a fixed income in this country, it is brutal right now. So the question is, what is her economic plan, what is her to voters to bring these prices down. Trump keeps giving interview after interview detailing exactly how he plans to do it. We’re all just saying what is her plan?” (RELATED: ‘I Am Typically A Democrat’: Swing-State Voter Says Biden-Harris Economy, Border Crisis Have Pushed Him To Trump Camp)

Hyman attempted to turn the discussion to former President Donald Trump’s support for tariffs, talking over Smith.

WATCH:



“Let’s talk about Trump’s plan,” Hyman said. “Trump’s plan is to have tariffs and that, I am not an economist, and economists have said that harms that consumers, that harms the American people. You can look at this online and … have to pay $3,500 and more in regards to that. And not only that it’s doesn’t just affect consumers, but it also affects small businesses that are going to have those costs.”

“It seems like you’re talking about Trump a lot,” Smith said. “What is Harris’ plan? We’re waiting.”

Hyman mentioned Harris’ proposal to allow the Federal Trade Commission to impose “harsh penalties” for “price gouging” that the vice president unveiled during an Aug. 16 speech on economic policy.

“I don’t know exactly if that’s currently happening or not because I’m not privy to that type of information, but there are people costing a lot of money in regards to groceries,” Hyman said, prompting Smith to note that the Democratic strategist was “having a hard time” discussing Harris’ economic policy proposals.

“That’s not true,” Hyman shot back after Smith’s observation. “I’m constantly being interrupted by you, which as a woman I think is disrespectful, when I was trying to speak every time I try and speak, you speak over me.”

Smith responded by saying she had given Hyman plenty of time, and gave her a chance to explain Harris’ policy.

“Thank you so much for having me,” Hyman responded.

