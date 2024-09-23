New Game Show Will Center Around ‘Friends’

HBO announced the launch of a new game show that centers around the hit sitcom, “Friends,” in a press release Monday.

“Fast Friends” is slated as a four-part game show that will be conducted as a fast-paced competition held on the show’s sets, according to the statement

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes,” the statement read.

“Friends” fans will get a dose of nostalgia knowing that “the quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.”

“Fast Friends” aligns with the 30th anniversary of the hit show that has continued to take audiences by storm through streaming and syndication.

The new game show will be released by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and production is set to begin in October at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City.

Max promises a significant worldwide promotion including “fan-favorite episodes, in-app surprises, innovative filters, and more,” according to the press release.

Dan Norris, Dan Sacks and Bridgette Theriault have been named as executive producers of “Fast Friends,” and Richard Burgio will be co-executive producer.

In celebration of all things “Friends,” Max Ultimate Ad-Free subscribers will be able to view their favorite Friends episodes in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 using devices that support these services. Max users will have access to special 30th anniversary key art via the app. (RELATED: Brain Damage, Ignorant Doctors, Matthew Perry’s Death: The Ketamine Industry Is Rife With Alarming Risks)

The original cast of “Friends” was comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

The release date for “Fast Friends” has not been announced.