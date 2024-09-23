Betting Lines For Georgia-Alabama Rivalry Game Give Us Something We Haven’t Seen In Nearly 20 Years

This is incredible.

Without a doubt, Saturday night’s rivalry game between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will be one of the biggest games of the 2024 college football season, with the latter playing host in Tuscaloosa.

Over the past 10 years, the game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide has become the centerpiece of the SEC, with the programs squaring off several times in each the SEC and National Championship.

Throughout that time, Alabama has won more games than Georgia, but despite the dominance, the Tide will be coming into this year’s contest as the underdog. (RELATED: Little Kid Spotted Drinking Beer At Texas Longhorns Football Game, And What In The Bad Parenting Is This?)

“No. 4 Alabama begins the week as a rare home underdog to No. 2 Georgia in Saturday’s SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa,” wrote David Purdum of ESPN. “The Crimson Tide on Monday were consensus 2-point underdogs to the Bulldogs at sportsbooks.”

And here’s where things get even more interesting: Up until now, Bama has been the favorite in 90 consecutive home games. Meaning, the last time that the Tide was an underdog at home came all the way back in 2007 when they played LSU — that’s nearly 20 years ago!

Truly amazing numbers.

I wonder… Would the betting lines be like this if Nick Saban was still Alabama’s head coach?