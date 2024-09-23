Harris Spox Twists Himself In Knots To Explain How Americans ‘Are Better Off Now Than Four Years Ago’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign spokesman Ian Sams on Monday persistently avoided answering CNN anchor Pamela Brown’s questions about whether Harris believes Americans are currently doing “better” than they were four years ago.

Over 50% of voters think Trump would handle the economy better than Harris, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published on Thursday. Sams, on “CNN Newsroom with Pamela Brown,” pivoted to criticizing Trump and touting Harris’ policies rather than answering Brown’s question. (RELATED: ‘Less Vibes, More Policy’: Here’s Why Harris Is Polling Worse Than Past Democratic Candidates)

WATCH:

“When you look at a metric like grocery prices, they’re up still 20% compared to four years ago. And Harris was asked recently on the debate stage whether she thinks Americans are better off now than four years ago, and she didn’t directly answer that question,” Brown said. “So I’ll ask you, does she think Americans are better off now or not?”

“Well, I think that she talked pretty openly about the mess that we inherited when President Trump left office and the economy, and the crash that happened because of his total mismanagement of Covid, and the way that Covid itself created global inflation numbers that were out of control,” Sams responded. “And so she thinks that the American people have made progress, but that we have to go even further. That’s why she has a plan specifically to take on corporate price gouging when they jack up prices in emergencies like that, especially on things like food and at the grocery store.”

Sams also noted that some Nobel Prize-winning economists signed a letter in June asserting that Trump’s economic policies would worsen inflation and cause long-lasting harm to the global economy. Businessman Howard Lutnick recently said the economists publicly opposing Trump’s economic policies are playing politics.

The vice president’s plan to impose a federal ban on so-called “price gouging” on groceries has received significant criticism, including assertions that the policy would actually raise prices.

“But let me just follow up, then, on that because you said her plan to bring down grocery costs. As you know, Republicans would argue, well they’ve gone up under the Biden-Harris Administration,” Brown said. “I’ll ask the question again … does she think Americans are better off now than four years ago?”

Sams again did not answer the question, instead discussing the necessity for continuing to lower inflation and comparing Harris to Trump, saying the vice president’s plan for “the future” is superior.

A Thursday panel of undecided black voters in Georgia overwhelmingly agreed that the “economy was better under Trump.”

“He provided more jobs, more opportunities, stimulus. Even though he didn’t have any experience in politics, but he came in and did a much better job,” a 54-year-old named Leonard who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 and anticipates casting a ballot for Harris in 2024 said. “If you look at the statistics now, we’re far worse now than we were before.”

