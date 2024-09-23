Historian Says America ‘Walking Into A Doomsday Scenario’ If Trump Wins Days After Assassination Attempt

Historian Douglas Brinkley claimed Monday that the election of former President Donald Trump would usher in a “doomsday scenario,” just over a week after an assassination attempt on Trump was thwarted by the Secret Service.

The Secret Service thwarted the apparent assassination attempt on Trump September 15 by firing shots at Ryan Welsey Routh, who was allegedly lurking near Trump International Golf Club, two months after Trump was shot and slightly wounded in the right ear while giving a speech at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Brinkley and “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski maintained that criticism of Trump did not lead to the assassination attempt. (RELATED: ‘Take That Shot’: Dem C-SPAN Caller Praises Would-Be Trump Assassins)

“What would you say to those that say you can’t even suggest that Donald Trump doing all that he did is a threat to democracy or else you’re engaging in political hate speech?” Scarborough asked.

WATCH:



“Well, it’s nonsense. You know, I’m a — I’m a practicing Catholic. When I see somebody like Donald Trump, it’s shot in the ear or what almost happened in Mar-a-Lago, you know, your prayers go off for him because you honor all humans. But if you’re talking about the danger, the inherent danger of Donald Trump, he’s radioactive,” Brinkley claimed. “He wants to come in and gut government because it’s rhetoric that sounds good. And you start trying to get rid of civil service, collapse the federal government, you are going to find a country in disarray.”

Members of the Biden administration, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, have painted Trump as a “threat to democracy” repeatedly, including after the Sept. 15 assassination attempt. Other Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have echoed that theme.

“It’s a larger problem that the federal government hasn’t educated the public enough to know all the incredible things somebody works for the Environmental Protection Agency does for clean water, what we do for clean air. We don’t talk enough about, you know, flight safety,” Brinkley asserted. “But when you start just willy-nilly saying you’re going to wipe out a Department of Education, nobody even knows what that means, to try it and get successful, particularly with the Supreme Court, with these, this, which Trump sees as a rubber stamp, and with the new prerogative the courts gave them of knowing, you know, presidents are above the law.” (RELATED: MSNBC Anchor Says Trump Should Tone Down Rhetoric After Potential Second Assassination Attempt)

The Justice Department released a letter from Routh, in which he wrote about failing to kill Trump and offering $150,000 for someone to “finish the job.”

“We’re walking into a doomsday scenario if Trump gets in. People better wake up, take the smelling salt and, you know, and pay attention right now,” Brinkley continued. “These next — these next days are going to be fast.”

