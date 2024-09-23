Ian Somerhalder Reveals Reason He Left Hollywood

Ian Somerhalder reflected on his career success in “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries,” but admitted that he ultimately decided to leave Hollywood behind for something more fulfilling.

The actor recalled his time on “Lost” as a “very humbling experience” during a recent interview with People, published Sept. 23.

“Losing that, I was the first one cast and the first one killed, that was a sort of tough pill to swallow,” he said. However, it allowed him the opportunity to film in Hawaii, which further connected him with his passion conservation.

“I got to work on a lot of reef conservation,” he said. “I got to work on a lot of soil and water conservation even there.”

Somerhalder said he looks back at his acting days with “enormous gratitude” because “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” gave him the opportunity to highlight projects that he cares deeply for.

“That path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses,” Somerhalder told People.

Once he was on that path, the famous actor realized his primary goals and most authentic experiences were off-screen.

“I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like ‘Kiss the Ground’, ‘Common Ground’ and ‘Ground Swell,’ and raise my kids. I remember sitting with my management talking about this, saying, ‘Hey, this is the only thing I’ve ever known that’s ever sustained my family, and I’m walking away from it,’ at this sort of peak, could have gone and done anything, but these partnerships mean way more to me,” he said in the interview.

The famous actor put his life in perspective and spoke about the genuine pull he felt toward his true calling.

“I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth,” he told People

“Once you reach a certain level, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things.’ I don’t need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself.”

Somerhalder reiterated that the causes closest to animals and the earth are the ones that fuel his passion the most. (RELATED: ‘Would Have Made Me A Movie Star’: David Schwimmer Reveals He Turned Down ‘Men In Black’ Role)

“The fact now is I get to partner with people that are launching things like the Greater Ground initiative where they’re literally holding the hands and investing in these groups of people, these farmers that are actually creating this food that our pets and us eat. That’s huge,” he told People.

“So you go and you do all these fancy things and you realize at the end of it, it’s the grounding stuff that matters.”