Mark Halperin Says Dems Are Concerned Harris Is ‘Not Capable Of Doing What Needs To Be Done’ For November Win

Journalist Mark Halperin said on Monday that Democrats have significant worries about the likelihood Vice President Kamala Harris will take the necessary actions to win the November election.

Harris has infrequently taken questions on the campaign trail, and she has backtracked on many of her previous left-wing stances since launching her campaign on July 21. On his platform 2WAY, Halperin said Democrats are uncertain of whether Harris is sufficiently addressing how she would govern if she is elected as president. (RELATED: ‘Less Vibes, More Policy’: Here’s Why Harris Is Polling Worse Than Past Democratic Candidates)

WATCH:

“What I have found in the last week, about a week, is a much more negative private sense from people on both sides, but particularly on the Democratic side, but not exclusively, as to where things stand. And a concern that this persistent thing that we’ve discussed many times on this platform that Vice President Harris isn’t doing enough to show folks the specifics of what she’d do as president, and that she’s not super liberal, that there’s concern that the efforts to do that are not vigorous enough,” Halperin said. “And for instance, if you look at the Oprah event, which by some measures of communication was very successful, very little there that put more detail out.”

Harris delivered rambling answers to audience questions on the border crisis and cost of living at a Thursday “Unite for America Rally” in Michigan, hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The vice president also rambled during her closing statement when Winfrey asked “what is on [her] heart to say to the American people” as the election approaches.

“Now, she is supposed to be giving a speech on Wednesday and we’ll see how that goes. There is the promise from her communications team of more interviews, more public events, but the general worry among some Democrats is that she’s not really trying to address these concerns,” Halperin continued. “She’s simply trying to create the appearance of addressing these concerns, and that’s not good enough to win, and their suspicion is that on the campaign side they do think it’s good enough to win.”

The journalist also noted Republicans are concerned about former President Donald Trump potentially “blowing” his chances of victory because his “performance is so inconsistent” and “there are so many things he does that are antithetical to trying to win.”

“The mirror image of those who believe the vice president may be blowing the election believe Trump may be blowing the election, but there’s a difference, a qualitative difference. The Republicans believe if Trump can just string together a good final several weeks, he can win,” Halperin said. “The belief on the Democratic side, for those who are skeptical of the vice president on the Democratic side, they believe that she’s not capable of doing what needs to be done. And they’re very concerned that over time there’s going to be a failure to do what needs to happen.”

