Eagles Supporter Makes Child Saints Fan Cry, Proves Even Further That Nobody Is Safe From Philadelphia Fanbase

It doesn’t matter if it’s men, women, kids, dogs, cats — Eagles fans are coming for everybody!

Philadelphia Eagles fans have one hell of a reputation when it comes to taking over stadiums of opponents, and the same thing happened Sunday when the Birds squared off against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. And to make it worse for the Saints and their fans, it was Philly who walked away with the 15-12 victory.

Unsurprisingly, Saints fans were in the dumps with everything that happened, but I don’t know if any of them had a worse experience than this little guy. (LMAO) (RELATED: Absolute Chaos Breaks Out At 49ers-Rams Game As Brawl Involving A Crazy Short Lady Erupts Between Fans)

Put yourself in this situation: You’re a little kid and you’re excited to go watch your favorite team play, and in your stadium at that, but your team ends up losing. And not only does your team lose, but they lose to the EAGLES, which then results in you getting trolled by a Philadelphia fan (and you know how they are). Remember, you’re a little kid …

That’s exactly what happened here, and my oh my, it’s glorious.

WATCH:

visual representation of saints and eagles fans on twitter since the game pic.twitter.com/ejJwicQxeD — Mr. Beezy 🤬 (@AJBeezyBetta) September 23, 2024

Damn, I love Eagles fans. Yeah, I had a little beef with them last year after the Miami Dolphins game, but I’ve returned to loving these guys. I can’t help it!

I mean, seriously, how can you not love a fanbase who makes little kids cry, does a Shedeur Sanders-style watch flash and talks about “choppers” all in one scene?

This is some iconic stuff!