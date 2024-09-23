Wild Video Shows Several Bulls Escaping From Rodeo In Massachusetts, Nearly Crush Woman To Death

Absolute insanity!

Authorities are currently on the hunt for a bull in southern Massachusetts following the animal and his herd making an escape from a rodeo Sunday. Wild video shows the beasts smashing down a fence and nearly crushing one woman to death, with multiple other people also close to the bulls’ charging path.

“Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach the bull if found. If found, community members should call 9-1-1,” said North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman in an official statement. (RELATED: Absolute Chaos Breaks Out At 49ers-Rams Game As Brawl Involving A Crazy Short Lady Erupts Between Fans)

The footage shows six bulls making their escape by putting down a perimeter fence for the one-day rodeo that was being held at North Attleboro’s Emerald Square Mall. However, there were actually a total of eight bulls that escaped.

The bulls managed to get out of their pens, take off through the parking lot and then force their way through the fence, making their getaway into the woods, per Coleman.

As of Monday, seven of the bulls have been caught, with one still on the loose.

Imagine driving down the road and you all of a sudden see a herd of bulls running by. That would truly be one of the wildest scenes ever. I kind of envy the people who witnessed that.