Absolute Chaos Breaks Out At 49ers-Rams Game As Brawl Involving A Crazy Short Lady Erupts Between Fans

Utter insanity!

Sunday’s rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams went exactly how you’d expect it to go, a 27-24 nailbiter that almost ended up as a comeback. Typical thriller ish. And there was something that happened off the field, but still in the stadium, that you would also expect: A full-out brawl between Niners and Rams fans.

Footage that’s now going viral online shows a San Francisco fan sporting a George Kittle jersey daring a Los Angeles fan to punch him. That Rams fan, who was wearing a Cooper Kupp jersey, did just that and popped him right in the face.

A woman, who I’m assuming is the girlfriend/wife of the Niners fan, then goes from attempting to deescalate the situation to all of a sudden acting like a crazy short lady as she started throwing blows at the LA fan.

And from there, all hell broke loose.

WATCH:

Even though everybody’s an idiot here, I can’t help but to feel for the Rams fan.

Judging by the video, it looks like he was the one being harassed by the 49ers fan, and then when he gave into his wishes, he all of a sudden has to deal with some short chick swinging at him. And who wants to deal with that? What the hell are you supposed to do?

Women like this need to chill the hell out.