‘I Ain’t Gonna Let It Slide’: Shannon Sharpe Nukes Caitlin Clark Critics In Incredibly Fiery ‘First Take’ Rant

Shay Shay’s out here dropping bombs!

Shannon Sharpe, an NFL legend and iconic media personality, passionately came to the defense of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark on the Monday edition of ESPN’s “First Take” following the former Iowa Hawkeye winning the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year.

When the Fever got off to a horrible 1-8 start to begin the season, there was a lot of criticism and doubt placed around Clark about whether or not she could translate from college basketball to the WNBA. (RELATED: WNBA Awards Portland With Expansion Team Amid ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect,’ Play To Begin In 2026)

But we know how the rest of the story goes: Clark eventually got adjusted to the pro game, and started dominating after the fact. She set record after record after record … after record … on the court, and did the same off it. And then after an All-Star appearance, she went on to lead the Fever to a sixth seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

As a result of her accomplishments, Clark was given the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year award, and not just that, but was even placed on the All-WNBA First Team. In response to the news, Sharpe took advantage of the moment to come to Clark’s defense, blasting her critics in the process. And boy oh boy, was it beautiful. (No Diddy)

WATCH:

“Caitlin Clark is box office. She’s doing this. And instead of giving her credit, y’all trying to make it about, ‘oh y’all poo pooing the old guard…’ Nah, I ain’t gonna let it slide.” – Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/NjdBMRU450 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2024

Get ’em, unc!