Little Kid Spotted Drinking Beer At Texas Longhorns Football Game, And What In The Bad Parenting Is This?

This is today’s society in a nutshell.

Look, I get it. You’re in Texas and it’s hot, you’re paying attention to one of the top college football programs in the nation (the Longhorns), and you’re trying to enjoy them blowing out the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. On top of that, you’ve probably had two or three beers and you might be tipsy. I get all of that.

I also get the fact that quarterback Arch Manning is now leading the No. 1 team in the country, I get that this particular game was his first career start in college football. I also understand that you’re surrounded by a crap load of people in the process of all of this. (RELATED: LSU Loses Star Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. For Rest Of Season After He Tears ACL: REPORT)

I get that distractions are literally everywhere, believe me, I get it. But I’ll keep it a bean with y’all…

I’ll never in my life understand how you slip up, even just a little bit, to let your kid drink beer. BEER. And to make it worse, it’s your beer! Your kid stole your beer!

This exact thing went down at the most recent Texas game, and as a parent myself and somebody who is incredibly aware of my children, I just don’t get it.

WATCH:

I can’t lie, I’m very judgmental towards bad parents, and there’s a ton of ’em out here in these streets — and here we go with a classic example.