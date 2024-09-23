Editorial

Toronto Raptors To Finally Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 In A Move That Came Four Years Too Late: REPORT

BLOG
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: ESPN commentator Vince Carter looks on prior to a preseason game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on October 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

My thing is: What took so long?

Heading into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in October, the legendary Vince Carter will also have his No. 15 retired by the Toronto Raptors, according to a report Monday from TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. The ceremony will take place Nov. 2 when Toronto squares off against the Sacramento Kings.

Carter will be the first ever to have his jersey retired by the Raptors. (RELATED: Adrian Wojnarowski Is Walking Away From A Crazy $20 Million With His Move From ESPN To St. Bonaventure: REPORT)

The 47-year-old will also have his number retired by the Brooklyn Nets, which happens Jan. 25 when the team plays the Miami Heat.

In his career, Carter was named to eight All-Star teams, was selected to the All-NBA team twice and also won the 1999 Rookie of the Year award. Oh, and let’s also not forget his iconic status as a dunker, winning the slam dunk contest in 2000. And that was back in the days when slam dunk contests were actually bringing talent to the court.

Vince Carter left the Raptors in 2004 and retired in 2020, so I can’t help but to wonder after everything he’s done for the Raptors, what took so long for them to make this decision? And AFTER the Nets?!

Terrible, just terrible.