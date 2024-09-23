Toronto Raptors To Finally Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 In A Move That Came Four Years Too Late: REPORT

My thing is: What took so long?

Heading into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in October, the legendary Vince Carter will also have his No. 15 retired by the Toronto Raptors, according to a report Monday from TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. The ceremony will take place Nov. 2 when Toronto squares off against the Sacramento Kings.

Carter will be the first ever to have his jersey retired by the Raptors.

The 47-year-old will also have his number retired by the Brooklyn Nets, which happens Jan. 25 when the team plays the Miami Heat.

In his career, Carter was named to eight All-Star teams, was selected to the All-NBA team twice and also won the 1999 Rookie of the Year award. Oh, and let’s also not forget his iconic status as a dunker, winning the slam dunk contest in 2000. And that was back in the days when slam dunk contests were actually bringing talent to the court.

The Raptors will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 when they host Sacramento on Nov. 2, sources tell TSN. Nearly 26 years after scoring the first ever basket at Scotiabank Arena, VC will be the first player in the franchise’s 30-year history to have his jersey go into the rafters. pic.twitter.com/0YGEPSPTap — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 23, 2024

More on the Raptors’ decision to retire Vince Carter’s jersey, which wasn’t a slam dunk, and the (mostly) mended but still complicated relationship between the Hall of Famer and the organization he helped put on the NBA map: https://t.co/kFvIUlpOYE — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 23, 2024

Vince Carter left the Raptors in 2004 and retired in 2020, so I can’t help but to wonder after everything he’s done for the Raptors, what took so long for them to make this decision? And AFTER the Nets?!

Terrible, just terrible.