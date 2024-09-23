TY Hilton Gloriously Tosses Seth Rollins Over Wall At Colts-Bears Game, Karma For ‘I Hate Football’ Comment

My man Seth went full kayfabe!

Seth Rollins, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, was present during the contest Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Being known as a fan of the Bears, Rollins wasn’t necessarily welcomed in the building by Colts fans, and that definitely goes for ex-Indianapolis superstar wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. (RELATED: Arthur Blank Pulls Ultimate Boss Move By Inducting Himself Into Falcons Ring Of Honor During Game Against Chiefs)

In the second half, the Jumbotron put Rollins on the screen while he was wearing Indy merch, however, he ended up taking it off to show that he was truly sporting a Caleb Williams jersey. And then Hilton came into the picture, coming from behind to flip Rollins over a wall and putting him onto the field. In response, Rollins was brilliant, completely going into kayfabe mode as he was ranting and raving while being escorted out by security.

It’s a fantastic moment, especially for someone like myself who is both an NFL and WWE fan.

WATCH:

lmao Seth Rollins gets dumped by TY Hilton 😂😂@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5qXu9l31RE — MFH™/BLUEPOOL #COLTSNATION (@ManyFacedHeel) September 22, 2024

And since we’re going into kayfabe, let’s have a little bit of fun here: Seth Rollins deserved every ounce of this for his “I hate football” tweet in the past.

I hate football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 24, 2023

And then he had the audacity to double down AFTER T.Y. Hilton dished out karma!

I. Hate. Football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 22, 2024

See, this is why you’re getting flipped over walls, Seth!