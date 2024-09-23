Editorial

TY Hilton Gloriously Tosses Seth Rollins Over Wall At Colts-Bears Game, Karma For ‘I Hate Football’ Comment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Former Indianapolis Colts player T.Y. Hilton looks on from the sidelines prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
My man Seth went full kayfabe!

Seth Rollins, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, was present during the contest Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Being known as a fan of the Bears, Rollins wasn’t necessarily welcomed in the building by Colts fans, and that definitely goes for ex-Indianapolis superstar wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. (RELATED: Arthur Blank Pulls Ultimate Boss Move By Inducting Himself Into Falcons Ring Of Honor During Game Against Chiefs)

In the second half, the Jumbotron put Rollins on the screen while he was wearing Indy merch, however, he ended up taking it off to show that he was truly sporting a Caleb Williams jersey. And then Hilton came into the picture, coming from behind to flip Rollins over a wall and putting him onto the field. In response, Rollins was brilliant, completely going into kayfabe mode as he was ranting and raving while being escorted out by security.

It’s a fantastic moment, especially for someone like myself who is both an NFL and WWE fan.

WATCH:

And since we’re going into kayfabe, let’s have a little bit of fun here: Seth Rollins deserved every ounce of this for his “I hate football” tweet in the past.

And then he had the audacity to double down AFTER T.Y. Hilton dished out karma!

See, this is why you’re getting flipped over walls, Seth!