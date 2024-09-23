Usher Claims His Twitter Account ‘Got Hacked,’ Tweets Mysteriously Disappear Amid Diddy’s Arrest

Usher claimed he was hacked after nearly all his tweets were mysteriously disappeared from his X account shortly after Diddy’s arrest.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the majority of the famous singer’s posts, tweets and replies suddenly disappeared from his social media account, and many quickly correlated that to the arrest of Usher’s mentor and longtime pal, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The famous singer attempted to put the speculation to rest by issuing a tweet Sunday, claiming that he “got hacked.”

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024

Social media had already erupted with conspiracy theories about Usher being somehow connected to Diddy‘s sex trafficking and racketeering case. The sudden disappearance of the star’s social media posts was enough to raise more than a few eyebrows about the matter.

Usher attempted to silence the chatter by returning to the social media platform to set the record straight.

“Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! [laughing faces] See you tonight at Intuit Dome,” Usher wrote.

He attempted to put the focus on his “Past Present Future Tour,” but some internet users refused to be caught up in the apparent deflection and continued commenting on the situation online. Usher’s account appears to be restored at the time of writing, Heavy noted.

Usher and Diddy have known one another for 30 years, since Usher was a young talent that had just emerged on the scene. The Bad Boy mogul took Usher under his wing when he was just a teenager — something that many fans and critics are now questioning in light of the allegations made against Diddy.

Usher previously spoke out about the “pretty curious things” he saw at Diddy’s “Flavor Camp,” during a 2016 interview with Howard Stern that has since resurfaced.

“I moved to New York City and I lived with Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs for a year … In the ‘90s! Do you understand what that’s like?!” Usher said.

“I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it. But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.” (RELATED: Social Media Is Going Nuts Over These Resurfaced Diddy Videos That Are Hard To Un-See)

Stern replied by saying, “You’re a dad now. Would you ever send your kid to a Puffy camp?”

Usher bluntly replied by saying, “Hell no.”

Usher isn’t the only star that “lost” big chunks of social media content, according to claims online. Accounts accused Pink of deleting posts on X. However, Pink said she was quitting the platform back in February, according to Newsweek. Users said online that she deleted nearly all of her posts at the time.