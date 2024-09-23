REPORT: Syringes, Tampons And Other Waste Wash Up On Eastern Seaboard

Medical waste has been washing up on the eastern seaboard along the Delmarva Peninsula from Delaware to Virginia since Sept. 14, WBAL reported, citing local officials.

City officials warned people to use caution on the shore and stay out of the water as used syringes and tampons, as well as cigar tips, have been found on beaches, according to WBAL.

The waste has raised eyebrows among seaside visitors to the popular destination, Ocean City, Maryland.

“It’s very concerning. I mean, it’s not healthy,” an Ocean City visitor named Harry told WBAL. (RELATED: Thousands Of Toxic Sea Creatures Wash Up On Texas Coast)

Medical waste washes ashore in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware https://t.co/6TeOimSKPf — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) September 16, 2024

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) raised its activation level to “partial” and began providing materials for beach cleanups, the outlet reported.

“We are working closely with federal, state and local partners, as well as with officials from other affected states,” MDEM stated September 16 in a post on Twitter.

“What we’re calling medical waste is primarily used needles … We also found a large amount of what we would call feminine hygiene products and miscellaneous pieces of plastic,” Hugh Hawthorne, the Superintendent of the Assateague Island National Seashore, told WUSA9.

Medical waste is washing up on Ocean City’s beaches. Right now, the ocean remains closed to swimming and surfing as emergency management looks into the cause. Rangers are primarily finding used needles, used tampon applicators and cigar tips. Video Courtesy: Eric Wong @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/zRv7zOTMtA — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkWBAL) September 16, 2024

Town and health officials say they are investigating and admitted they don’t know where the waste is coming from, WBAL reported.

“We will work with our state partners to look to see if we can figure out where it’s coming from. Again, it’s been very widespread, so it’s very difficult to determine a source at this stage,” Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said.

Cleanups were successful enough to allow most beaches in Maryland and Delaware to reopen over the weekend of September 21-22, but questions regarding the waste’s origin and who is responsible continue to frustrate officials, WUSA9 reported.

Delaware authorities said they cautioned beachgoers to wear closed-toed shoes and be on the lookout for medical debris, according to WUSA9.

“It has died down for us, but you don’t know if anything is still out there, so we want them to be aware of that,” Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles told the outlet.