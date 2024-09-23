REPORT: Iceland Police Shoot Polar Bear Dead After Animal Gets Near Woman’s Cottage

Police shot a polar bear dead Thursday afternoon outside a cottage in a remote Icelandic village, according to multiple reports.

Westfjords Police Chief Helgi Jensson told The Associated Press (AP) that his department consulted with the Environment Agency, which declined to relocate the bear, before deciding to execute it.

“It’s not something we like to do,” Jensson told the outlet. “In this case, as you can see in the picture, the bear was very close to a summer house. There was an old woman in there,” the police chief said.

He added that the cottage owner locked herself in the house and called her daughter for help as the bear rummaged through her garbage.

“She stayed there,” Jensson said. “She knew the danger.”

Polar bears are not native to Iceland but do on rare occasions come ashore via ice floes from Greenland, Anna Sveinsdóttir, director of scientific collections at the Icelandic Institute of Natural History, said.

The deceased polar bear was the first such bear discovered in Iceland since 2016. There are a total of 600 recorded sightings of polar bears on the island since the ninth century. Polar bear attacks on humans are considered rare.

A 2017 study by the Wildlife Society Bulletin documented 73 attacks on humans between 1870 to 2014 worldwide, “which resulted in 20 human fatalities and 63 human injuries.” The study found that the attacks were linked to “nutritionally stressed adult male polar bears.”