‘You Destroyed Your Family’s Great Name’: Larry Beil Blasts ‘Serial Penny Pincher’ John Fisher After Goodbye Letter

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Detailed look at the Oakland Athletics logo on the sleeve of a Oakland Athletics player before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 29, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
There are only three games left in the 2024 season where the Athletics will be playing in Oakland and, with that being the case, franchise owner John Fisher made the move Monday to finally address and apologize to fans about the team leaving the city. (RELATED: Phillies Fan Gives Outright Glorious Interview After Philadelphia Wins NL East Title For First Time In 13 Years)

“There are millions of dedicated and passionate A’s fans, in Oakland and around the world. … I know there is great disappointment, even bitterness. Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry,” read Fisher’s letter.

You can read it in its entirety here:

Larry Beil, the Sports Director of ABC7 in San Francisco, wasn’t having any of it as he utterly blasted Fisher during a newscast. And boy oh boy, what a scene did he give us.

“All right, so you heard Fisher’s statement. Let me tell you what reality is. Okay John, you tried five different extremely flawed stadium proposals. You never got even close to a shovel in the ground. … John, you surround yourself with incompetent ‘yes men.’ … John, you’re a serial penny pincher. You’ve destroyed your family’s great name and legacy because of your cheapness.”

WATCH:

If Larry Beil isn’t already a legend in the Bay Area, he is now.