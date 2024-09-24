‘You Destroyed Your Family’s Great Name’: Larry Beil Blasts ‘Serial Penny Pincher’ John Fisher After Goodbye Letter

Yes! This is how I like my news!

There are only three games left in the 2024 season where the Athletics will be playing in Oakland and, with that being the case, franchise owner John Fisher made the move Monday to finally address and apologize to fans about the team leaving the city. (RELATED: Phillies Fan Gives Outright Glorious Interview After Philadelphia Wins NL East Title For First Time In 13 Years)

“There are millions of dedicated and passionate A’s fans, in Oakland and around the world. … I know there is great disappointment, even bitterness. Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry,” read Fisher’s letter.

John Fisher released a letter to A’s fans ahead of their final series being played in Oakland. (via @KleinschmidtJD) pic.twitter.com/Br8xCiVZKx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 23, 2024

Larry Beil, the Sports Director of ABC7 in San Francisco, wasn’t having any of it as he utterly blasted Fisher during a newscast. And boy oh boy, what a scene did he give us.

“All right, so you heard Fisher’s statement. Let me tell you what reality is. Okay John, you tried five different extremely flawed stadium proposals. You never got even close to a shovel in the ground. … John, you surround yourself with incompetent ‘yes men.’ … John, you’re a serial penny pincher. You’ve destroyed your family’s great name and legacy because of your cheapness.”

“John, you’re a serial penny pincher, you destroyed your family’s great name and legacy because of your cheapness…I can go call 3 billionaires right now that will buy the team!” –@LarryBeilABC7 A’s are pushing the boundary between sadness and anger. We say feel your anger… pic.twitter.com/EE2AGTmalM — Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) September 24, 2024

If Larry Beil isn’t already a legend in the Bay Area, he is now.