EXCLUSIVE: Fauci Funded Project To Poison Puppies, FOIA Docs Reveal

Dr. Anthony Fauci funded a $3.7 million project to poison puppies with experimental drugs, FOIA documents obtained by White Coat Waste Project (WCW) and first shared with the Daily Caller show – and the project is still active.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar sent a letter Tuesday requesting a suspension to all active NIAID funding for tests on dogs and cats. The letter, provided first to the Caller, was sent to the current Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo. She succeeded Fauci in the position. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New Docs Reveal Biden Amin Knew Fauci’s Agency Lied To Cover Up Dog Torture Experiments)

WCW alerted members of Congress of a $4,199,188 NIAID contract for toxicity testing on dogs. Due to an adjustment this past June, the current amount of the award is $3.7 million. The testing is ongoing and scheduled to potentially continue through April of next year, according to USA Spending.

“In light of new information contained in this letter, we request that all active NIAID funding for dog and cat research be immediately suspended until NIAID has reviewed dog and cat research approved by Fauci to identify and eliminate spending on unnecessary projects before any more taxpayer money and animals’ lives are wasted,” the letter reads.

The letter was co-signed by Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Aaron Bean of Florida, Troy Nehls of Texas, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Greg Steube of Florida, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Randy Weber of Texas.

New WCW investigation ‼️ This @NIH-funded lab has wasted $35 million of your cash to slash cats’ nerves & shock them with electric pulses to control their facial movements 🔪 Is this how you want your money spent?💸 pic.twitter.com/sfX9acE15P — White Coat Waste Project 🥼🗑️ (@WhiteCoatWaste) July 4, 2024

The maximum tolerated dose tests entail injecting dogs and puppies with experimental drugs meant for humans “until they vomit, convulse, and die,” according to the letter.

The tests mentioned in the documents include “Dog MTD” and “14-day GLP Dog Tox,” both of which involve injecting beagles with experimental substances, according to WCW. An abbreviation repeated throughout the FOIAs is “SC,” which stands for subcutaneous or “under the skin” injections.

The lab conducting the testing – SRI International – is the same one Fauci’s agency paid to remove 44 puppies’ vocal cords so they could not bark out in pain, as the Caller previously exposed in 2021.

NIAID funded this research despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not require human drugs to be tested in dogs. In 2021, the FDA claimed it “does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs” in a statement to ABC 7 News.

“We are alarmed by NIAID’s obfuscation and wasteful spending on unnecessary dog and cat research,” the letter added. (RELATED: MALLIOTAKIS AND BELLOTTI: When It Comes To Gov’t Animal Abuse, Fauci Was Just The Tip Of The Iceberg)

“Just like Dr. Fauci lied to Congress and the American people about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan that created COVID, he lied to us about funding barbaric testing on beagles in labs in the U.S. and overseas,” Rep. Gosar said in a statement to the Caller. “But now we have the receipts and are going to hold him and the NIH accountable.”

The representatives further requested detailed information on NIAID-funded grants involving domestic and foreign animal research. Republican lawmakers also asked Marrazzo if Dr. Fauci still has any involvement in the NIAID-funded animal testing.

Dr. Fauci’s NIAID planned to waste $1.8 million taxpayer dollars on runny nose experiments on beagles AKA #BeagleGate Thanks to our relentless advocacy, ALL five of Fauci’s heinous experiments have been canceled!https://t.co/tvE5Efi0a7 pic.twitter.com/g3rKcs7dM8 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 11, 2024

“Fauci is the funding father of Uncle Sam’s worst experiments on pets, and even though he’s gone from government, we’re still mopping up his animal testing mess. We recently killed a Fauci-funded plan to revive discredited kitten experiments that we got canceled under President Trump and we stopped Fauci’s wasteful $1.8 million runny nose drug tests on puppies back in 2022,” Founder and President of WCW Anthony Bellotti told the Caller in a statement.

“But our investigations and lawsuits have exposed how Fauci’s legacy of wasteful spending on painful pet abuse lives on, including cruel COVID experiments on cats, ‘maximum tolerated dose’ drug tests on puppies, biting fly experiments on abandoned pet hounds and painful tick experiments on beagles. We applaud Rep. Gosar and his colleagues for their outstanding work to investigate and end tens of millions in taxpayer-funded pet abuse that Fauci signed off on and set into motion. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bipartisan Congressional Group Presses Fauci On Abusive Animal Testing At His Agency)

The Caller reported in August that the NIAID covered up for Fauci’s funding of cruel experiments on beagles in a Tunisian lab.