Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Accomplishes Season With 47 Doubles And 14 Triples, Hasn’t Been Done Since 1946

It’s official: Jarren Duran is a bona fide superstar.

Jarren Duran, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, has without a doubt become one of the best players in the entirety of MLB after the 2024 campaign that he’s had. And his ’24 resume got ratcheted up even more during Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays courtesy of a little history being made. Boston won, 4-1.

In the victory, Duran hit 2-5 with his knocks being a double and triple. The double happened to be the 47th of the season for Duran, while the triple was his 14th. And here’s where the history part comes in: Duran is the first Major Leaguer to tally 47 doubles and 14 triples in a single season since 1946 when Stan Musial did it, according to the Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr who cited Stathead. (RELATED: Cincinnati Reds Fire David Bell After Six Seasons At Helm)

One of the best baseball players ever in the history of the game, Musial is a Hall of Famer who was named an All-Star a whopping 24 times. He also won the batting title seven times, led the league in RBIs twice and was named MVP in three seasons. Oh, and he also won three World Series championship rings. His career numbers feature 475 home runs, 1,951 RBIs and 3,630 hits.

Yeah … pretty damn good company to be a part of.

According to @Stathead, Jarren Duran is the first MLB player with 14+ triples and 47+ doubles since Stan Musial in 1946?!?!?! — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) September 24, 2024

28 years old … let’s see how long this guy can keep this going as his career continues.