CNN Panelist Very Concerned About What Will Happen To Women If Trump Is Elected

CNN panelist and journalist Gretchen Carlson said on Tuesday that Republican nominee Donald Trump’s remarks about women remind her of Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Trump promised women that he is their “protector” during a Monday rally in Pennsylvania, as he has lagged in the polls among female voters. Carlson claimed on “Inside Politics with Dana Bash” that American women could be in serious danger if Trump is elected in November.

“I did think though that it is very interesting because up until now, Donald Trump has fed up red meat to the base,” Carlson said. “Last night, I thought that was a bit of an olive branch to independent women to say, ‘Suburban moms, independents, look at me, I’m here to save you.’ He talked about the safety of women, the health of women. I mean, there’s two women in Georgia who would argue against that based on what’s happened to them in regard to abortion. He’s a little bit like The Handmaid’s Tale to me, calling himself a protector of women.”

“It makes you wonder what else is going to happen to women if he’s reelected,” Carlson continued.

Pro-abortion activists have lamented Trump over the overturning of Roe v. Wade, even suggesting that women have died because of him. Some in the legacy media have attempted to shift blame toward Georgia’s pro-life law for the deaths of two women, Candi Miller and Amber Thurman, after they suffered complications from taking an abortion pill. (RELATED: ‘Criminalizing Women’: ‘Morning Joe’ Panel Criticizes Trump’s Abortion Stance)

“Donald Trump’s abortion bans have created a health care crisis. I trust women to make decisions about their own bodies,” Harris said in a Monday “X” post.

The former president has repeatedly vowed to not sign a national abortion ban into law if he is reelected president. He came out against an Arizona Supreme Court decision to enforce an 1864 law banning all abortions except in cases to protect the life of the mother and opposed a six-week ban passed in Florida in 2023.

Trump said that abortion laws should be left to the states in an April 8 Truth Social post, a stance the former president has received criticism from some pro-life activists and groups that have instead called for a national ban.

The former president appointed three Supreme Court justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

