CNN Host Says Her Network’s Poll Has ‘Some Alarming Numbers’ For Harris

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said her network’s Tuesday polling contains worrying data for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris is leading former President Donald Trump among black voters by 63% and 19% among Latino voters, according to a Tuesday CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Keilar, on “CNN News Central,” said Harris is striving to expand her advantage with “minority voters” because of Trump’s significant lead among white voters, prompting CNN political director David Chalian to note how much the vice president is lagging behind President Joe Biden’s 2020 exit polling with black and Hispanic voters. (RELATED: Trump Has Had Years To Chip Away At A Key Dem Voting Bloc. Can Harris Make Up For Lost Time?)

WATCH:

“There are some alarming numbers in here for her if she is looking to … really edge out, he’s got such an advantage with white voters, she’s looking to broaden her support with minority voters,” Keilar said. “What is, what are you seeing here?”

“Obviously she has, according to our latest poll today, a 63 percentage point advantage with black voters versus Trump. That’s obviously huge. But look, Joe Biden had a 75 percentage point advantage in the 2020 exit poll,” Chalian answered. “So she’s not performing at the same level of margin as Joe Biden was four years ago when he was successful. Similar story among Latino voters, she has a healthy 19 percentage point advantage over Trump with Latino voters in our poll, but Joe Biden had a 33 point advantage.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten also noted Tuesday that Harris’ support among black and Hispanic voters is “significantly” weaker than Biden’s was at this point in the 2020 race, but added that the vice president is cutting into Trump’s lead among white voters, based on data from the Cook Political Report and his own aggregate of polling.

“What’s essentially going on here is that Kamala Harris is able to make up the sort of lower standing that she has among black and Hispanic voters by doing significantly better than Joe Biden did four years ago in the final tally, among white voters,” Enten asserted.

Trump is currently beating the vice president in the racially diverse sun belt states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, according to a Monday New York Times/Siena College Poll. However, Harris is currently leading the former president slightly in the whiter Great Lake battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.