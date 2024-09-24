CNN’s Harry Enten Says Harris’ Lead With Black And Hispanic Voters ‘Way Lower’ Than Biden’s 2020 Advantage

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ support among black and Hispanic voters is “significantly” weaker than President Joe Biden’s was at this point in the 2020 race.

Former President Donald Trump is currently leading Harris in the racially diverse sun belt states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, according to a Monday New York Times/Siena College Poll. Enten, on “CNN News Central,” noted that Harris is performing much worse with black and Hispanic voters compared to Biden’s September 2020 lead over Trump, though she is cutting into the former president’s lead among white voters, based on data from the Cook Political Report and his own aggregate of polling. (RELATED: ‘Less Vibes, More Policy’: Here’s Why Harris Is Polling Worse Than Past Democratic Candidates)

WATCH:

“Look, Kamala Harris is up by 66 points among black voters. That is up from where Joe Biden was earlier this year, right, when he got out of the race he was up by 51 points over Donald Trump. But this 66-point-lead is way lower than that 80-point-lead that Joe Biden had over Donald Trump at this point in the 2020 cycle. It’s 14 points lower,” Enten said. “So the bottom line is, yes, Joe Biden was really struggling with black voters. Harris has climbed up a little bit, but she’s not anywhere near the level that Joe Biden was at this point, just four years ago.”

Enten said Harris’ lead among Hispanic voters is the “same trend idea” compared to Biden in 2020.

“Kamala Harris is ahead by 15 points. That’s certainly significantly better than Joe Biden was doing just a few months ago when it was a seven point advantage. But again, look at this, this 15 point advantage that Harris has is significantly less than Joe Biden was doing at this point years ago,” he said. “It’s only about half that number, my goodness, gracious, right? So we’re again, we’re seeing that double-digit shift from where we were four years ago at this point, not just among black voters, but Hispanic voters as well. Kamala Harris doing better than Joe Biden was doing earlier on this year, but not anywhere near as well as he was doing four years ago at this point.”

Enten noted Harris’ current support with black and Hispanic voters is “really not very good” in comparison to Biden.

“You’re wondering to yourself, how the heck is Kamala Harris so competitive in this race? And this is where it gets really interesting. This really racial dynamic, racial polarization decreasing because look among white voters … Look at this, Trump is ahead, but by eight points,” he said. “That is significantly lower than Trump’s lead was at the end of the 2020 campaign when it was a 14 point advantage and it’s even lower than it was at this point back in 2020 when it was a nine point advantage for Donald Trump.”

“So what’s essentially going on here is that Kamala Harris is able to make up the sort of lower standing that she has among black and Hispanic voters by doing significantly better than Joe Biden did four years ago in the final tally, among white voters,” Enten asserted.

Harris is currently leading Trump slightly in the whiter rust belt swing-states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

