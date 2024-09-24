Coca-Cola Terminates Spiced Flavor Launched Just Months Before

Coca-Cola is pulling its Spiced flavor from store shelves only six months after the flavor’s launch due to underperformance in sales, the company told CBS MoneyWatch.

The company intended the flavor to be a lasting feature in the famous soda brand’s lineup, the outlet reported.

The company releases limited-edition flavors from time to time like Coca-Cola Oreo and Coca-Cola Marshmallow. While Coca-Cola still has Spiced listed on its website, the company told CBS MoneyWatch that they are discontinuing it.

“We’re always looking at what our customers like and adjusting our range of products,” a company spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “As part of this strategy, we’re planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025.”

While the company described the flavor as “a unique alchemy of our iconic cola, raspberry and spiced flavors” on its website, the drink’s name may have confused customers who thought the beverage was spicy.

“The can describes it as ‘raspberry spiced,’ which I think is confusing,” one reviewer wrote about the flavor’s branding. “I can’t help but think they should have just released a plain Raspberry Coke here in the U.S., hold the spice. Coca-Cola Spiced smells like Sun-Ripened Raspberry from Bath & Body Works and definitely gives raspberry up front, but it settles into something much stranger. As the raspberry settles on your palate, the ‘spice’ flavor hits you in the nose.” (RELATED: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Takes Jab At Coca-Cola, Doing So In One Of The Most Awkward Pressers You’ll Ever See)

“In all honesty, it’s not a good soda in the Coke canon, which is why I’m giving it a 4/10,” another reviewer wrote.

Younger customers have adopted alternative soda options promoted as healthier over established Coca-Cola products, CBS News reported.