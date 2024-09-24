Dolly Parton Finds Out She’s Related To One Of World’s Biggest Pop Stars

Dolly Parton discovered she is related to a world-famous pop star that she already knows and loves.

Ancestry revealed that Parton is related to her very own god-daughter, Miley Cyrus. The big news was shared during an interview with Access Hollywood that aired Sept. 23. Parton and Cyrus have shared a very close bond since Cyrus was born, but neither of the famous singers had any idea they were actually related to one another by blood.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are “7th cousins, once removed,” a statement from Ancestry said.

Their common ancestor is John Brickey, born in 1740 in Virginia.

The narrated ancestry results continued, and more information was shared about the unexpected genealogy results.

Brickley moved to Blount County roughly 20 miles from Dollywood with his family and died there in 1806, according to the video. His ancestors came from France, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The country music icon was excited by the news, but admitted that the connection between her and Cyrus has always been quite undeniable.

“Is that true? That’s amazing!” Parton exclaimed.

“Well, we’re so close, Miley and I. I would’ve thought we would’ve been at least third cousins, ten times removed,” she quipped.

Parton reflected on the results and said, “I’m sure she’ll get a kick out of that, but it doesn’t surprise me because she does feel like family.” (RELATED: Famous Actresses Uncover Heinous Crimes And Surprise Blood Relatives In Upcoming ‘Finding Your Roots’)

The country music star had originally appeared for an interview to promote her new cookbook, “Good Lookin’ Cookin,” that she co-authored with her sister Rachel.

Billy Ray Cyrus named Parton as his daughter’s godmother at birth.