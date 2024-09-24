Trump Hands Mom In Pennsylvania $100 To Help Pay For Her Groceries During Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump gave a mother of three $100 cash Monday to pay for groceries inside the Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

Trump handed the mother, later identified as Jenny Kantz in an interview with Fox News, the $100 bill as her groceries were being scanned by an employee in the store’s checkout line, video posted by Trump’s communications team shows.

“Here, it’s gonna go down a little bit,” Trump told Kantz as he handed her the $100 bill, referring to the high cost of food. “It just went down 100 bucks.”

“Thank you so much,” Kantz replied.

“We’ll do that for you from the White House, alright” Trump told the woman.

President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/33ifPk2cXI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Kantz, joined by her husband Bryant Kantz, told “Fox and Friends” co-hosts early Tuesday that her grocery bill at Sprankle’s totaled approximately $194 without factoring in the former president’s efforts to offset the cost. The mother of three revealed that she did not use the money toward her grocery bill because she wanted to keep it as a souvenir of her meeting Trump.

“Oh, I’m gonna frame it,” Kantz told Fox News co-hosts before showcasing the $100 bill.

Trump also purchased a large bag of popcorn from Sprankle’s, excitedly saying “we gotta get it” to his team and customers around him, video shows.

“My mom just got a bag of that, actually,” one customer was heard telling the GOP nominee.

“Is this stuff good?” Trump asked.

“She says it’s the best,” the customer responded.

“Is that the best? If it is, I’ll be sending. I’ll be in Washington, D.C., hopefully in the Oval Office. I’ll send for popcorn,” Trump told him.

President @realDonaldTrump takes home popcorn from Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vpbqjb5U2W — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Hundreds of supporters were filmed celebrating Trump’s arrival outside of Sprankle’s. While in the grocery store, Trump also spoke to the owner, asking about the local business’s success against larger corporations. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Will Reportedly Skip Catholic Charity Dinner, Breaking Tradition)

Scene outside of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, PA to see President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U1e6DYpvo2 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

“So how do you do against the big stores?” Trump asked.

“You know, I’m very proud because every year we went up, except for the last three years because of this inflation. It’s exactly what you said, prices are up, but our sales are down so we’ve had to get super creative on how to use our space,” the owner told the Republican nominee for president.

“Prices go up, yet your sales are down,” Trump said.

“Ya, so it’s been brutal,” the owner added. “Thankfully, I have a great crew, a great staff, my family, we work together.”

“Every year we’ve been up, except for the last 3 years because of this inflation” Americans are struggling under Biden-Harris! pic.twitter.com/HLwvMpyoba — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 24, 2024

One photo posted by Trump’s communications team shows the former president hugging an elderly woman, who appeared overjoyed to meet him.

President @realDonaldTrump hugs a fan in Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L4t4IdutYP — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Before he arrived at Sprankle’s, Trump spoke to farmers during a roundtable discussion at a large barn in Smithton, where he carefully listened to agricultural concerns, according to The Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Trump promised to protect U.S. farmland from being purchased by the Chinese. He also encouraged John Deere to produce its tractors in the U.S., where “there’s no tariff.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN PENNSYLVANIA: “Nobody’s done for farmers what I’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/CVUAAgifLH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

REPORTER: How will you protect farm land from being bought up by the Chinese Communist Party? TRUMP: “We’re going to protect it by saying you can’t do it.” 🖐️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Qis4seriPh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

Trump later held a campaign rally at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over “ruinous” economic policies and rampant inflation. The GOP nominee energized supporters when he restated his plan to abolish taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security for seniors.

“We’ve HAD it”: President Trump hits Kamala Harris for “ruinous” economic policies in Indiana, PA pic.twitter.com/dA5be8H8Wa — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 24, 2024

President Trump reiterates plan to abolish taxes on tips, overtime pay, Social Security benefits for seniors pic.twitter.com/vv7xm8x6x7 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 24, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. When Trump left office in Jan. 2021, the inflation rate was around 1.4%.